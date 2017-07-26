Republican ‘repeal-only’ health care measure fails in Senate

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill following a procedural vote on the GOP health care bill on July 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. File Photo. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Republican senators failed Wednesday to pass a so-called “repeal-only” amendment to roll back President Barack Obama’s health care bill and leave replacement for later, a second blow to GOP.

The measure was defeated 45-55. It was the latest setback to President Donald Trump and the GOP in their efforts to keep campaign promises to end Obamacare.

Late Tuesday, the Senate voted 57-43 to block a wide-ranging proposal by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell replacing Obama’s law with a far more restrictive GOP substitute. Those voting no included nine Republicans.

Doctors and a major health insurer group are criticizing another GOP health care proposal in the Senate.

That idea is called a “skinny repeal,” because it would only get rid of the most unpopular parts of “Obamacare,” such as the requirement that individuals carry health insurance or face fines.

The American Medical Association said in a statement that invites healthy people to opt out of the health insurance market, forcing premiums up for everyone else.

“Eliminating the mandate … only exacerbates the affordability problem,” said the AMA.

That criticism was joined by the BlueCross BlueShield Association. The insurer group also said Congress has to provide money now to help stabilize shaky state markets for individual policies. Insurers want a guarantee that subsidies to help low-income people with their deductibles will continue.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump attacked a Republican senator who opposed moving forward with long-promised legislation to repeal and replace “Obamacare.”

Trump said on Twitter Wednesday that Sen. Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, “really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad!”

Murkowski was one of two Republicans who on Tuesday voted against allowing debate of GOP legislation to repeal much of the Affordable Care Act.

The final tally was 51-50, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking the tie.

Trump has been pushing lawmakers to deliver on their promises to repeal and replace. Whether Republicans can find consensus remains unclear.