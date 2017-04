Ride-sharing driver shot in leg in Armour Square

A 31-year-old woman driving a vehicle for a ride-sharing service was shot in the leg Tuesday evening in the South Side Armour Square neighborhood.

A dark-colored van pulled alongside the ride-sharing vehicle at 5:52 p.m. in the 300 block of West Cermak, fired multiple shots and drove off, according to Chicago Police. The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

A male who was also in the vehicle was unharmed, police said. No arrests have been made.