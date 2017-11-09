Rod Blagojevich prison interview to be released tonight

His once thick brown tresses are now fully gray. But he looks lean and trim in his prison blues.

And he still has that politician’s smile.

An exclusive interview in Chicago Magazine’s October issue with former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich will post at 10 p.m. Monday, the publication has announced via Twitter.

“My jurisdiction was once all of Illinois,” the disgraced governor says in a blurb on the cover. “Now I have two hallways to clean.”

In 2012 Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for corruption. He has been serving his sentence in the federal penitentiary in Englewood, Colorado.

Chicago Magazine’s October issue will be on stands next week.