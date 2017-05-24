Round Lake Beach man hits $650K lottery jackpot

A north suburban man won a $650,000 lottery prize earlier this month.

Alan Sima, a lifelong Round Lake Beach resident, hit the jackpot when his Lucky Day Lotto ticket matched all five numbers – 34 – 35 – 37 – 40 – 45 – in the midday drawing on Saturday, May 6, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery.

“I had a feeling I would win if I played some high numbers, so I did, and I won,” Sima said. He plans to spend some of his winnings, save some and donate some.

The 7-Eleven store at 803 W. Rollins Road in Round Lake Beach received a bonus of $6,500, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.