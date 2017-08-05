Semi hauling steel crashes on I-80 near Gary

A semi truck hauling about 45,000 pounds of steel crashed into a concrete median wall on I-80/94 early Monday in northwest Indiana.

The semi was heading east on I-80/94 near Cline Avenue in Gary about 3:10 a.m. when the driver reached for a water bottle and failed to negotiate the lane shift, according to Indiana State Police.

The semi struck the concrete barrier and came to a rest in the right lane, police said. The crash caused heavy damage to the tractor and trailer, ripping open the side of the trailer.

The semi was hauling about 45,000 pounds of steel that had to be off-loaded before the semi could be towed, police said.

The two right lanes of I-80/94 were closed until 7:30 a.m., police said.

No injuries were reported.