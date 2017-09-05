Sewer worker killed in Hanover Park workplace accident

A sewer worker was killed in a workplace accident Friday afternoon in northwest suburban Hanover Park.

Authorities responded at 12:44 p.m. Friday to a 911 call at the Hanover Park Wastewater Treatment Plant at 5600 Glenbrook Blvd., according to a statement from the Village of Hanover Park.

Steven Daley, 50, was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he died at 2:28 p.m., according to the village and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A spokesman declined to provide additional details about what happened, but an autopsy Saturday found Daley drowned after being pinned under water by a lawn mower, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

Daley, a Streamwood resident, was a 19-year employee and worked as a water treatment operator in the sewer maintenance division of the Hanover Park Public Works Department. The village provided counseling resources to employees and arranged for grief counselors Monday.

The Illinois Department of Labor is investigating, but could not be reached for comment by phone Tuesday morning.