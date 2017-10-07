There’s been a shake-up in Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration, with him selecting a new chief of staff. From Rauner’s press release . . .

Governor Bruce Rauner announced today that Kristina Rasmussen has been appointed Chief of Staff in the Office of the Governor. Rasmussen will replace former Chief of Staff Richard Goldberg. . . .

Rasmussen joins the Administration from the Illinois Policy Institute, where she has served as president and chief operating officer. Rasmussen previously served as director of government affairs for the National Taxpayers Union. She is a graduate of George Washington University and Randolph-Macon Woman’s College.

“Kristina has worked tirelessly to defend taxpayers over the course of her career,” said Governor Rauner. “Her record of achievement speaks for itself, both nationally and right here in the Prairie State.

“My vision has always been for an Illinois that is prosperous and compassionate, with a state government that serves the people, rather than the other way around. That’s Kristina’s vision too, and that’s why I have appointed her my next Chief of Staff.”