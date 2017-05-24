Six black aldermen endorse Emanuel for third term

Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) was among a group of six aldermen endorsing the Mayor Rahm Emanuel for re-election, even though Emanuel has not yet decided whether to seek a third term. Burnett is flanked by Ald. Michael Scott (24th) (left) and Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) (right). | Fran Spielman/Sun-Times

Six African-American aldermen thanked Mayor Rahm Emanuel Wednesday for appointing blacks to replace fired Water Management Commissioner Barrett Murphy and retiring Budget Director Alex Holt and endorsed the mayor for re-election, even though Emanuel hasn’t decided yet, whether to seek a third term.

Aldermen Michelle Harris (8th), Derrick Curtis (18th), Michael Scott (24th), Walter Burnett (27th), Carrie Austin (34th), and Emma Mitts (37th) are among Emanuel’s staunchest City Council supporters. Their decision to hold a news conference to praise the mayor’s appointment of Water Management Commissioner Randy Conner and Budget Director Samantha Fields is, therefore, not surprising.

But the fact that they would use Emanuel’s appointment of an African-American to clean house in a department rocked by racist, sexist and homophobic emails as proof that the mayor is winning back the trust of black voters he lost with his handling of the Laquan McDonald shooting video was a bit of a surprise.

“When he does something negative, nobody is short on printing that. But when he does something positive, everything is silent. So we felt that we should be the ones to speak out when he has done something forward-thinking,” Austin said.

Scott commended the mayor for acting “very swiftly in removing some of the corruption that happened in the Water Department.” Implied, but not stated, was the fact that the housecleaning was at the risk of losing two close friends.

Murphy’s wife Lynn Lockwood once chaired a political fundraising committee for the mayor. She’s an Emanuel appointee to the Chicago Public Library board who helped organize the 2012 NATO Summit for the mayor and had a one-year, $160,000 consulting contract with the tourism agency known as Choose Chicago.

“We’re here to say ‘thank you’ — to say that it’s a job well done, but it is not a job finished. We want to continue moving African-Americans up the ranks through this city,” Scott said.

Emanuel has been working non-stop to restore public trust shattered by his handling of the Laquan McDonald controversy and rebuild long-neglected inner-city neighborhoods.

But it is not at all clear whether that political rehabilitation has been enough to win back support from African-American voters who helped to elect him in 2011 and re-elect him in 2015, even after he closed a record 50 public schools.

On Wednesday, Austin acknowledged Emanuel is still “working towards” regaining that trust.

“People think that the mayor has made some stumbles. But he’s trying to correct those stumbles,” Austin said.

Burnett pointed to Emanuel’s efforts to get jobs and housing for ex-offenders and to the Chicago Star Scholarship that offers free City Colleges tuition to Chicago Public School students who graduate from high school with a “B” average.

“As far as the African-Americans having trust in anyone — who 100 percent has trust in anybody? I mean — we’re all elected officials. And we all have to continue to prove ourselves to people that we’re worthy of their support,” Burnett said.