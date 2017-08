State police investigate shots fired on Eisenhower Expressway

Illinois State Police were investigating shots fired early Sunday on the Eisenhower Expressway on the Near West Side.

Police were notified of shots fired about 3:45 a.m. in the inbound lanes of I-290 near Racine, according to Illinois State Police.

Shell casings were found, police said. No injuries were reported.

As of 6:35 a.m., all inbound lanes were closed to traffic in the area while police investigated, police said.