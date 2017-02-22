State rep hopes to rename I-55 for Obama

State Rep. La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago) said he is drafting legislation that would rename the majority of Interstate 55 in Illinois as the “Barack Obama Expressway.”

According to a statement from his office, Ford will propose renaming the stretch of the expressway from the Tri-State Tollway to East St. Louis.

“Renaming I-55 for President Barack Obama would not only be an honor for America’s 44th president, but it will be the right measure we should approve for Illinois’ very own state Senator and U.S. Senator,” Ford said in a statement.

Between the Tri-State and Lake Shore Drive, the expressway bears the name of former Illinois governor and presidential candidate Adlai Stevenson.

Ford said the decision to rename the expressway was borne from Obama’s frequent trips between Springfield and Chicago when he was an Illinois State senator.

“We can imagine that then state Senator Obama made many trips between Springfield and Chicago on Interstate 55, so it is very fitting that we rename Interstate 55 as the Barack Obama Expressway,” Ford said.

No legislation to rename the expressway has yet been submitted so far and Ford’s office did not say when he planned to submit it.

Ford’s announcement came the same day that House Joint Resolution 0017 was assigned the the House Tollway Oversight Committee.

The resolution, introduced last month by State Rep. Robert Martwick (D-Chicago) would rename part of Interstate 294 as the “President Barack Obama Tollway.”