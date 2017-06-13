String of home burglaries reported in Galewood

Police are warning residents about a series of home burglaries over the past month in the Galewood neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In each break-in, someone forcibly entered a home through a door or window and took property from within, according to Chicago Police,

The burglaries occurred:

Between 4 a.m. May 25 and 8:20 p.m. May 26 in the 1600 block of North Nagle;

Between 3 p.m. and 8:35 p.m. May 26 in the 1800 block of North Nagle;

Between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. May 30 in the 1700 block of North Natchez;

About 4 p.m. May 31 and about noon June 7 in the 1800 block of North Narragansett; and

At 11:22 p.m. June 7 in the 6200 block of West Cortland.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call Area North Detectives at (312) 744-8263.