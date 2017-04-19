Suspect in custody in case of strangled Schaumburg woman

A person is in custody in connection with the the strangulation of a 33-year-old woman whose body was found on Sunday in a northwest suburban Schaumburg apartment.

Officers went to the apartment Sunday in the 2600 block of Clipper Drive to check on Tiffany Thrasher, and found her body inside, according to Schaumburg police.

An autopsy Monday found she died of strangulation and her death was ruled a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

On Wednesday, police announced a male suspect was in custody in connection with the case. More information is expected to be released at a press conference Thursday morning in Schaumburg.

Police believe Thrasher was strangled and possibly sexually assaulted between 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday. Detectives said they believed the suspect entered Thrasher’s apartment through a ground floor window which was unlocked.

“The Detective Division is coordinating with the Major Case Assistance Team (MCAT) to further ensure all resources are being utilized in this investigation,” a statement from police said.

Police issued a community alert to residents of the northwest suburb Tuesday afternoon, and said the number of patrol officers and detectives in the area has been increased.

Anyone with information should call detectives at (847) 882-3534 or 911. Anonymous tips can be called in to (847) 348-7055.