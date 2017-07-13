Suspect pistol-whips employee while robbing Woodstock store

Surveillance image of one of the suspects in a robbery Wednesday at Sunrise Food and Liquor, 715 McHenry Ave. in Woodstock. | Woodstock police

A convenience store employee was pistol-whipped during a robbery Wednesday afternoon in northwest suburban Woodstock.

Police were called at 2:40 p.m. about the robbery at Sunrise Food and Liquor, 715 McHenry Ave. in Woodstock, according to a statement from Woodstock police. Officers arrived to find an employee bleeding from his head.

Two male suspects wearing masks and gloves had entered the store, each of them armed with a pistol, police said. One of the suspects jumped over the counter, hit the employee on the head with the pistol and demanded money.

The suspects ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. They were last seen running northbound toward the back of the store.

The employee was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injury, which was not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

The first suspect, who hit the employee, was wearing dark-colored pants, a blue raincoat, black shoes, dark gloves and a light-colored mask over his face, police said. He had a semiautomatic pistol with a silver slide and a black frame.

The second suspect was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt over a white T-shirt and a dark baseball cap with white lettering, police said. He had a black, hammerless revolver and wore gloves with a dark palm and a lighter color on the top of the palm.