SWAT team responding to man barricaded in South Side church

A SWAT team is responding to a report of a man barricaded inside a church Sunday afternoon in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood.

Authorities responded at 2:14 p.m. to a call of a man barricaded inside a bathroom in the 5300 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

It is unknown if the man is armed, but he is making threats, police said.