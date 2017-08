SWAT team responds to barricade situation in Back of the Yards

A SWAT team responded Wednesday night to a Back of the Yards neighborhood apartment, where someone was barricaded inside, authorities said.

SWAT officers responded at 8:47 p.m. to a disturbance inside the apartment in the 5200 block of South Green, according to Chicago Police.

No injuries have been reported, police said. Officers were still on scene about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

No other details were immediately available.