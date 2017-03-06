Teen charged with involuntary manslaughter in Chicago Heights shooting

A teenager has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy last month in south suburban Chicago Heights.

The accused boy, also 15, was arrested on Friday, according to a statement Chicago Heights police. His name was withheld because he is a minor.

About 3:15 p.m. on May 22, officers responded to a shooting inside a home in the 1600 block of Aberdeen Street, and they found Juan Willingham with a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said.

Willingham was taken to St. James Health, where he died within the hour, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in neighboring Sauk Village.

The teen who was charged is a Chicago Heights resident, police said. He also has separate cases open in Cook County for previous weapons charges dating back to last August.

He is being held at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center.