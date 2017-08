Teenage boy grazed in Humboldt Park shooting

A teenage boy was shot Thursday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 15-year-old got into an argument with suspected gang members about 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Thomas, according to Chicago Police. One person took out a gun and fired shots as the boy ran away.

A bullet grazed the boy’s arm. He took himself to Norwegian American Hospital and his condition was stabilized, police said.