Teenager shot in Pilsen

A teenager was shot early Sunday in the Pilsen neighborhood on the South Side.

The 17-year-ld boy was shot in the right leg about 3:45 a.m. in the 800 block of West 19th Street, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available as Area Central detectives investigated.