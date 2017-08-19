Thieves target catalytic converters on South, Far South

Police are warning residents about a series of catalytic converter thefts in the past week on the South and Far South sides.

In each incident, someone cut catalytic converters off of victims’ vehicles during the overnight hours, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts occurred:

About 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 in the 8800 block of South Oglesby;

Between 6:15 p.m. Aug. 14 and 6 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 10300 block of South Avenue H; and

Between 1:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Aug. 15 in the 8600 block of South Colfax;

Between 3 p.m. Aug. 12 and 4:20 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 13200 block of South Houston.

No suspect description was available. Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.