Trump: ‘Fire and fury’ warning to North Korea ‘wasn’t tough enough’

President Donald Trump speaks to the press on August 10, 2017, at his Bedminster National Golf Club in New Jersey before a security briefing. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas KammNICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Thursday that perhaps his ‘fire and fury’ warning to North Korea “wasn’t tough enough.”

The president issued a new warning over the North’s development of nuclear weapons.

Trump said North Korea “better get their act together or they are going to be in trouble like few nations have ever been in trouble.”

The president was addressing reporters during his vacation at his New Jersey golf club before a security briefing with top advisers.

It’s the latest warning since he said earlier this week that North Korea faces “retaliation with fire and fury unlike any the world has seen before.”

North Korea has said it may attack Guam in retaliation.