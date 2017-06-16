Two girls shot outside Far South Side school during celebratory picnic

Two children were shot Friday afternoon near Warren Elementary School in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side. | Google Earth

Two girls, ages 7 and 13, were shot Friday afternoon outside a school on the Far South Side during a picnic that was supposed to celebrate the end of the school year.

Police responded to a call of shots fired about 1:51 p.m. to Warren Elementary in the Calumet Heights neighborhood in the 9200 block of South Jefferey, and found the two girls, who were not intended targets of the shooting.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said the younger girl was shot in the right thigh while the older girl was shot in the right hand. They were both taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, and their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

The shooting happened after three students who were not supposed to be at the picnic — because they had been disciplined — showed up anyway and were shooed away, according to a source familiar with the matter.

As they were leaving, shots were fired at them but missed, hitting the two girls instead.

The school has about 300 students in pre-K through 8th grade. The school does not have a Safe Passage Program, according to the CPS’ website.

Police were questioning “persons of interest” in connection with the shooting.

More details to come.

Contributing: Lauren FitzPatrick