Two men critically wounded in Auburn Gresham drive-by shooting

Two men were wounded Monday evening in a drive-by shooting in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

About 5:08 p.m., two men were sitting on the porch in front a house in the 8300 block of South Justine when a white van drove up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 26-year-old man was shot in the neck, police said. Both men were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.