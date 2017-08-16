Two people shot in Zion found in police department parking lot

Two people were shot Wednesday morning in north suburban Zion.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a shooting at 11:28 a.m. to 24th Street and Joppa Avenue, according to the Zion Fire Department.

However, the victims were found in the parking lot of the Zion Police Department at 2101 Salem Blvd.

The victims, both of whom had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, were taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, according to the fire department.

Their ages, genders and conditions were not released.

Zion police did not immediately respond to calls seeking information.