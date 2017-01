U.S. Bank branch robbed in Sauk Village

A bank was robbed Friday afternoon in south suburban Sauk Village.

The non-takeover robbery happened at 3:03 p.m. at the U.S. Bank branch at 2600 E. Sauk Trail, according to the FBI.

The robber was described as a black male wearing a grey hooded shirt, baseball hat and dark pants, the FBI said.

FBI agents were en route to the bank as of 4 p.m.