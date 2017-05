WATCH LIVE: Chicago Police Supt. announces new policy on use of force

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson is scheduled to announce a new use-of-force policy on Wednesday. | Santiago Covarrubias/For the Sun-Times

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday morning to announce the department’s new policy on use of force.

The policy, according to a department spokesman, will emphasize de-escalation and sanctity of life.

Check back for details on this developing story.