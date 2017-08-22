‘White male’ Rauner opts not to weigh in on racial debate over cartoon

Cartoon from the Illinois Policy Institute website that was removed August 16, 2017. From IPI website

SPRINGFIELD — Noting that he is “a white male,” Gov. Bruce Rauner does not plan to wade into the controversy over a cartoon by a conservative think tank that sparked bipartisan outrage in the General Assembly and charges that it was racially offensive.

The governor would never try to talk anyone out of their reaction to any piece of art, political or nonpolitical, right or left, good or bad,” Rauner spokeswoman Laurel Patrick said Tuesday. “The governor has great respect for the black caucus and members of the General Assembly who voiced concerns about the cartoon.

“The governor’s office has also heard from members of the black community who found truth in the imagery and do not find the cartoon offensive. Here is where things stand: The cartoon was removed days ago. And the governor – as a white male – does not have anything more to add to the discussion.”

The cartoon by the Illinois Policy Institute depicted a black child in a Cubs cap begging for money for school from a wealthy cigar-smoking white man, who was showing one pocket empty and the other stuffed with tax-increment financing money.

State Rep. Jaime Andrade denounced the cartoon on the floor of the General Assembly, drawing a bipartisan standing ovation when he denounced it as “s—.”

State Rep. Christian Mitchell, D-Chicago, called it a “Sambo” cartoon. State Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, agreed, tweeting “Cartoons don’t make racism any more palatable @illinoispolicy should delete their cartoon and apologize. That has no place in policy debate.”

The response from Rauner’s office on Tuesday did not go over well with Mitchell.

“Wait what? So being a white male removes @GovRauner from a position of moral leadership? This is more disgraceful than saying nothing,” Mitchell tweeted.

The Illinois Policy Institute defended the cartoon, which was intended to depict how Chicago siphons money from education with TIF funds. The think tank denied that it was racist, but removed it from its website, saying it was distracting from the debate over education funding and “the failure of political leaders to address the root cause of our struggling education system.”

The think tank has been aligned with the governor, and Rauner has tapped its staff to replace senior members of his own administration since his budget veto was overridden earlier this year.

Even after the institute removed the cartoon, NBC5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern kept the issue alive on Twitter, repeatedly questioning whether the governor had seen the cartoon and what his reaction was.

Patrick finally responded Tuesday.

“Charges of racism must be taken very seriously,” she said. “The tragedy in Charlottesville and its aftermath serve as sobering reminders that even today, some remain who would use violence and hate to divide us. We must never relent in working toward a future built not on what divides us, but what unites us.”

