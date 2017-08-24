Winning Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts

A customer shows her purchased Powerball tickets for Wednesday's drawing, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Hialeah, Florida. The winner would take the $700 million annuity option (paid out over 29 years) or the $443.3 million cash prize, minus state and federal taxes. | Alan Diaz/AP

A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts.

The jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing reached $758.7 million.

Powerball officials did not disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.

The lucky numbers for the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.