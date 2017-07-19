Woman, 18, shot during McKinley Park traffic dispute

A woman was shot during a traffic dispute Wednesday afternoon in the McKinley Park neighborhood on the South Side.

An 18-year-old woman and a 47-year-old woman were involved in an argument about traffic about 1:50 p.m. in the 3500 block of South Ashland when the older woman fired shots at the 18-year-old woman, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken with a gunshot wound to the chest to Stroger Hospital, police said. Her condition had stabilized.

The 47-year-old woman suffered a head injury and was also taken to Stroger, police said. Her condition had stabilized.