Woman, 76, missing from Belmont Cragin

A 76-year-old woman with dementia was reported missing Thursday night from the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Belia Arrington was reported missing from the 2100 block of North Lawler, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert.

Arrington was last seen about 7 p.m. wearing a baby blue sweater, blue jeans and black Sketcher shoes, police said. She frequents the area of 24th Street and Halmin Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood.

She was described as a 5-foot-2, 123-pound Hispanic woman with brown eyes, an olive complexion and gray hair, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.