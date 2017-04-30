Woman arrested in Glen Ellyn after abandoned car hit by train

A west suburban woman was arrested for suspicion of drunk driving after her abandoned car was hit by a train Saturday evening in west suburban Glen Ellyn, police said. | Glen Ellyn police

A west suburban woman was arrested for suspicion of drunk driving after her abandoned car was hit by a train Saturday evening in west suburban Glen Ellyn, police said.

Michelle Regan, a 41-year-old Joliet native, was not in her car when a Union Pacific freight train moving east about 7:50 p.m. struck it at Prospect Avenue, according to Glen Ellyn police. The collision caused extensive damage to the car and a crossing warning mechanism, and it was unknown whether the train was damaged.

Officers had cleared the area for safety after they were unsuccessful removing the car from the tracks before the train arrived, police said. There were no injuries in the crash.