Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Berwyn

A 59-year-old woman died Friday night after being struck by a vehicle in west suburban Berwyn.

Darlene Crawford was struck by a vehicle at West 16th Street and South Lombard Avenue in Berwyn, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Crawford, of Berwyn, died at 10:03 p.m. Friday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Saturday found Crawford died of multiple injuries from a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian, and her death was ruled an accident.