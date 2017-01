Woman grazed by bullet in Chatham

A woman was grazed by a bullet Monday night in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 50-year-old was standing on the sidewalk at 11:08 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Cottage Grove when someone in a vehicle fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

She suffered a graze wound to the face and later showed up at Jackson Park Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.