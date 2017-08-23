Woman hospitalized after Humboldt Park blaze

A woman was hospitalized following a blaze Wednesday morning in Humboldt Park. | Fire Media Affairs

A woman was hospitalized following a fire Wednesday morning in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Crews responded to the building at the corner of North Hamlin Avenue and West Ohio Street that contains a store and an apartment at 8:55 a.m., according to Fire Media Affairs.

Two people self-evacuated the building, Fire Media said. A woman suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition.

The fire was extinguished by 9:13 a.m., according to Fire Media. The cause is under investigation.