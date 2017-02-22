Woman reported missing from Logan Square

Police are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing last month from the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Natalia Posso has been missing since Jan. 26 from the area of Dickens and Hamlin, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Posso is described as a 5-foot-4, 180-pound Hispanic woman with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion, police said. She has a learning disability.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.