Woman struck by Red Line train on Near North Side

A 52-year-old woman was struck by a Red Line train Tuesday afternoon on the Near North Side.

The woman was struck by the train about 4:20 p.m. at the Clark and Division stop in the 1200 block of North Clark, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.

The incident appeared to be an attempted suicide, police said.