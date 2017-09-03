Yorkville man faces drug and DUI crashes following crash

A southwest suburban man is facing DUI and drug charges following a crash near Wednesday night near Yorkville.

The crash happened about 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Galena Road and Eldimain Road in unincorporated Yorkville, according the Kendall County sheriff’s office.

No injuries were reported in the two-vehicle crash, but police said 21-year-old Joseph E. Brown, of the 600 block of Redtail Court in Yorkville, failed a field sobriety test.

Brown was charged with DUI and ticketed for illegal transportation of alcohol, illegal lane usage, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, police said.

Officers also found a white powdery substance on Brown, which tested positive for cocaine, and he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Brown remains in custody at the Kendall County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.