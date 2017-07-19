LETTERS: Huckleberry McDonald lets GOP health care fish get away

U.S. President Donald Trump, Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI), House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) participate in a Rose Garden event May 4, 2017 at the White House in Washington, DC. The House had passed the American Health Care Act that will replace the Obama era's Affordable Healthcare Act with a vote of 217-213. | Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

For seven long years the Republicans dreamed of repealing and replacing Obamacare. They fell asleep each night with visions of that singular achievement dancing in their heads. The House even passed bills overturning the current legislation 61 times only to have the Senate reject them repeatedly.

But with their stunning win in November, the Republicans were at last positioned to pass their own plan with a simple majority. What could possibly go wrong? Then it all collapsed around them; dissension within their ranks and the lack of White House support ultimately undermined their offensive.

Just like that the defeat of the Democrats slipped away, like a large mouth bass, in the hands of Huckleberry McConnell. Seven long years of brash oratory and brazen promises and all the Republicans have to show for their efforts is a footnote in a future edition of 21st Century American History.

The beer and the weenies are still on ice but the tent has been taken down on the White House lawn — there will be no garden party this time.

Bob Ory, Elgin

Where is Emanuel finding money?

Time and time again, we are told that Chicago is on the brink of financial extinction. Bankruptcy often comes up in conversation. Yet somehow, Mayor Rahm Emanuel can find nearly $600,000 to renovate a gravel lot at DuSable Museum and more than $5 million in grants to small business upstarts in neighborhoods on the city’s South and West sides. Where does he find this money? Perhaps a forensic financial audit is in order.

Mike Rice, Jefferson Park

Recognition of the past is key for our future

​Respects and compliments to the Sun-Times for its editorial excoriating the nation’s almost systematic maltreatment of fellow occupants and citizens deemed unworthy of common respect based on their ethnic differences.

No way can we reconcile the maltreatment of people of non-European extraction with either ​our national creed or the covenants of our religious principles, dominated by Christian precepts.

If our republic is to endure as originally dedicated, we must squelch the tendencies to hate and marginalize others because they look different, worship differently or speak in an unfamiliar way.

No group has a monopoly on citizenship, original ideas, intellect, patriotism or service to humanity. We are all made in the image of God. We all adhere to those principles and contribute each in our way to the common good. What more can logically be expected?

Ted Z. Manuel, Hyde Park