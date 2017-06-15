Rampage against Republicans screams for gun reform

Bags lie on the ground near an automobile with a bullet hole in its windshield near the baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, where Republicans were practicing when a shooter started firing shots Wednesday. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana was among those injured. | AP

I wonder how the National Rifle Association will spin the latest shooting where the victims are members of the political party that supports their agenda. The NRA will respond like they did after the shooting of Ronald Reagan and the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. They will say such shootings would never happen if Americans were armed all the time, everywhere. They will point out that the good guys with the guns stopped the bad guy with the gun.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes.

But, the good guys with guns were policemen and security detail. We need to consider an alternative to the NRA agenda. One where “the right of the people to keep and bear arms” is limited to “a well-regulated Militia” like the police or the armed forces, which are indeed “necessary to the security of a free State.”

Bob Barth, Edgewater

Citizens can save Illinois

If the citizens of this state truly cared about saving Illinois and Chicago, we wouldn’t be packing up and moving. We would vote the people out of office that got us here in the first place.

When you read every single day about the corrupt politicians and how they dance around the edge of the law while maintaining power and staying out of court, the solution becomes clear. It is not up to the people in power to police themselves, it is up to us, the common folk, to do our homework and elect people who will work for us.

Michael Madigan and Joe Berrios are two examples that carry on the long tradition of hoodwinking the public just enough every four years to retain power. But if we look under the microscope, their actions have done nothing but enriched themselves and their friends. The conflict of interest that exists between their public offices and their private practices are as shameful as they are obvious. While we fret about President Donald Trump and the Russians, our own backyard is on fire. If we cared as much about our own dire situation as we do about matters we can’t control, we wouldn’t be in this mess.

Scot Sinclair, Third Lake