Adam L. Jahns: Analyzing the Bears after their offseason program

The Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns breaks down the gains made and questions looming after the Bears’ offseason program, which ended Thursday:

Mike Glennon has looked … Like the leader and the professional the Bears hoped he’d be, especially after Mitch Trubisky was drafted. But on the field, Glennon looks like a work in progress. It’s apparent that he’s learning a new offense and throwing to new teammates. He should improve with time and as competitions sort out the positions around him.

Mitch Trubisky has looked … Like a quick learner. The Bears have changed his footwork, and being under center and running huddles are new to him, but he still played like a first-round pick at times. His accuracy stood out in every practice. Training camp will provide different challenges, but the fans who see him in Bourbonnais should come away impressed.

John Fox’s biggest challenge will be … Eliminating any conflicts inside Halas Hall and/or controversies outside of it when it comes to his quarterbacks. Every false step by Glennon could turn into calls for Trubisky. Fox is full of Fox-isms, and his words can be misconstrued — especially on social media. It’s best to keep things straightforward: Glennon is the starter until further notice; Trubisky has to sit and learn.

I’ve been impressed by … Cornerback Prince Amukamara. He was a problem for every receiver he faced. That might be a bad omen for the Bears’ receivers, but Amukamara thinks his style of play fits coordinator Vic Fangio’s defense. He gets to use his vision more and directly challenge receivers.

The player with the most to prove in camp is … Tight end Zach Miller. The Bears love him. He has been a productive player, and his personality fits the Bears’ ideal profile. But cornerback Tracy Porter was the same way — and now he’s gone. Tight end is deep. Second-round pick Adam Shaheen and free-agent addition Dion Sims are locks. But Ben Braunecker and Daniel Brown also showed improvement during the offseason program.

Are the Bears’ injuries worth worrying about? Yes, because key players have them. But at the same time, the answer is no because none of the injuries is related. It’s easy to lump all of the Bears’ injuries together and say the team has systemic issues to fix. But look around the league; injuries happen. The Bears are overdue for better luck. They have to be, right?

Have the Bears made enough progress this offseason? This offseason? This roster is the culmination of three drafts and three runs at free agency for general manager Ryan Pace and coach John Fox. It’s a roster full of players they want, not ones they inherited. The Bears’ brass needed time; this is a rebuild. But it’s time for all the progress made with the rebuild to turn into results.

