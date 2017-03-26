Albert Almora Jr. homers twice, Cubs split against Reds, Padres

LAS VEGAS — Alec Mills gave up a big first inning and was tagged with the loss in the home half of a split-squad doubleheader, 9-4 against the Padres in Mesa, Ariz.,; and Albert Almora hit two home runs to drive in five runs in the Cubs’ 22-4 rout of the Reds Sunday in Las Vegas.

The Cubs scored 33 runs in their two Vegas games against the Reds – in 16 innings because they were the designated home team in both.

Bryzzo Souvenir Co.

Anthony Rizzo, who didn’t play Saturday, hit the first pitch he saw in Vegas over the right-field wall to open the Cubs’ six-run first inning – after switching spots with Kyle Schwarber so he could bat leadoff Sunday.

Albert Almora Jr., shown here making a catch Saturday, shrugged off Friday's sore neck to go 4-for-8 against the Reds the last two days -- including two homers and a double Sunday.

His partner in the Bryzzo company, Kris Bryant, gave his partisan hometown crowd more to cheer with a double in the first, a pair of walks and a charge of a slow roller for web-gem out.

Signs of life? Jason Heyward’s months-long swing-resurrection process produced a home run Saturday, and he walked three times Sunday against the Padres – which isn’t exactly swinging the bat but suggests a comfort level as the season fast approaches.

A few days earlier, manager Joe Maddon said he liked Heyward’s approach “a lot, not a little bit,” despite lack of results this spring.

“The results are going to eventually show up; I absolutely believe that,” the manager said. “I could see it all coming together for him.”

90 feet and done

Schwarber, who caught in a game Friday for the first time in a year and started Saturday, took just one trip to the plate Sunday, drawing a first-inning walk and departing for a pinch-runner.

Nothing health-related. In fact, Maddon said he hopes to get his emergency catcher behind the plate for one more game, probably in a minor-league game again, before camp breaks.

On deck

Cubs at Indians, Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m. (CT), 670-AM, Jon Lester vs. Tyler Olson.