Anisimov, Kane lead Blackhawks to comeback victory

The Blackhawks, slow starters all season, tried something relatively unusual on Thursday night. They pounced all over the Buffalo Sabres early, peppering them with 11 of the game’s first 12 shots on goal in the first seven minutes of the game.

They still had to scramble to pull out a victory.

Artem Anisimov scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in the third period and Patrick Kane scored the game-winner in overtime as the Hawks got a much-needed 4-3 victory. The Hawks had lost five of six entering the game, and were in serious danger of dropping another game to another playoff also-ran.

Despite their terrific start, the Hawks found themselves down 1-0 at 7:21 of the first, when Brent Seabrook’s turnover led directly to Nick Foligno’s goal, on just Buffalo’s second shot of the game. The Hawks evened the score at 1-1 at 16:20, when Ryan Hartman danced around Sabres defenseman Taylor Fedun and then scored while falling to the ice thanks to Fedun’s desperation trip. It was one of the Hawks’ prettiest goals of the season, and Hartman’s seventh. But while the Hawks outshot the Sabres 20-6 in the period, they were just tied 1-1.

A sleepy second period turned frantic at the end, as Kyle Okposo followed his own shot for a power-play goal at 18:10, and Artem Anisimov wheeled and fired through traffic from the right circle for the equalizer just 18 seconds later. It was Anisimov’s 17th goal of the season, giving him sole possession of the team lead. But a Seabrook penalty with 7.3 seconds left in the period led to Jack Eichel’s booming one-timer goal off a Ryan O’Reilly pass 70 seconds into the third period.

The Sabres were unable to kill the clock, though, as Anisimov scored on a Patrick Kane rebound at 17:56 of the third to send the game to overtime.

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com

Twitter: @marklazerus