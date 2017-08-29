Arrieta’s Cy-like run since June key for Cubs, but thoughts with Texas

Arrieta's 4-1 victory over the Pirates extended the Cubs' division lead to 3 1/2 games over Milwaukee.

Jake Arrieta probably won’t win his second Cy Young Award in three years this fall, but with a month left in the season, the Cubs’ right-hander has put himself at the edges of that conversation.

Who would have believed even that much was possible in May – or even as recently as the All-Star break?

“I just feel good about the way I’m throwing the ball,” said Arrieta, who on a night he labored without his best stuff still pitched six scoreless innings to beat the Pirates 4-1 on Tuesday night.

“In the first half, for the majority of my starts, I wasn’t able to limit damage and either preserve a lead or keep us in the ballgame,” he said. “I’ve been able to make some adjustments and it’s paid off.”

Adjustments? Arrieta (14-8) has the best ERA in the majors since the start of July: 1.69 over an 11-start stretch in which he’s 7-2.

He hasn’t allowed an earned run since the first inning of his start against the Blue Jays on Aug. 18, the streak at 17 innings.

“Where I’m at now I feel confident even if I don’t have my good stuff,” said Arrieta, who needed 41 pitches to get through two innings but rebounded to retire 13 of the final 15 he faced.

Arrieta, whose ERA was 4.67 through June, suddenly is one off the league lead in wins, ranks seventh in ERA (3.36), sixth in opponents batting average (.228) and 10th in WHIP (1.18).

His streak has been a big part of the Cubs’ second-half push into first place, their lead growing to 3½ games over the second-place Brewers on Tuesday.

Heart in Texas

A bigger part of Arrieta’s attention this week has been spent on loved ones in the Houston area trying to withstand the continuing impact of Hurricane Harvey.

“The people we’re closest to we’re in direct contact with pretty much on an hourly basis just to make sure they’re doing OK,” said Arrieta of those in Houston and nearby Katy, Texas, who remain stuck in their homes. “There’s a lot of people that are much worse off than the people I’m close to.

“It’s a sad situation, and there’s not much you can do with a natural disaster like that. You almost have to let it run its course and hopefully it clears up sooner than later.”

He said he and teammates are providing support to victims.

Manager Joe Maddon said a portion of the proceeds from his “Respect 90 Burnout Classic” charity event Saturday night in Glenview are being redirected to Hurricane relief.

And the Cubs also are committing proceeds from Wednesday’s 50-50 raffle to relief efforts.

Broken record

With his scoreless ninth inning Tuesday, closer Wade Davis broke Ryan Dempster’s 11-year-old franchise record for consecutive save chances converted with 27. Overall, he has converted 33 straight, dating to a blown save Sept. 2 with Kansas City.

“He’s rock solid,” Arrieta said. “He doesn’t show any emotion. He just executes pitch after pitch. He doesn’t give in. And he’s a very unique closer in the sense that he’s got four pitches that he pretty much can utilize at anytime.”

Davis said through a team spokesman he didn’t want to talk about the record, preferring not to make the game about him.

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com