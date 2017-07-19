As rookies report to Halas Hall, Bears sign rookie Mitch Trubisky

Bears 07/19/2017, 12:47pm
Mark Potash
@MarkPotash | email

They said it was a fait accompli all along and as it turns out, it was: The Bears have signed rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, to a multi-year contract, the team announced Monday.

While the two sides haggled over terms, Trubisky insisted he would not miss any time because of the contract situation and he won’t. Rookies report to Halas Hall today. The full squad reports to Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais next Wednesday, with practices beginning on July 27.

 

Bears rookie Mitch Trubisky will start his first NFL training camp vying for a back-up spot behind starter Mike Glennon. Camp opens July 27 at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

