Avisail Garcia, Renteria ejected from White Sox game vs. Orioles

White Sox manager Rick Renteria, right, slams his cap to the ground as he argues with first base umpire Paul Emmel, after Emmel signaled that Avisail Garcia committed his swing on a pitch for a strike out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Chicago. (AP, Charles Rex Arbogast)

Right fielder Avisail Garcia and manager Rick Renteria were both ejected from the White Sox game against the Orioles Thursday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.

First base umpire Paul Emmel ruled Garcia did not check his swing with two strikes on a pitch from Chris Tillman during the fifth inning. Garcia threw his hands in the air and pointed to his eyes, prompting Emmel to give the Sox’ leading hitter the first ejection of his career.

Renteria then stormed into the field, yelling at Emmel and eventually throwing his cap to the ground.

It was the eighth career ejection for Renteria and second in his first season with the Sox.

The Sox and Orioles were tied 1-1 at the time.

Garcia singled in his first two at-bats before striking out, and left the game with a .343 batting average. Willy Garcia moved from center field to right field, and Leury Garcia entered the game in center field for the Sox.

Matt Davidson homered against Tillman in the fourth inning, a 410-foot shot to left for his fourth long ball in as many games.