Bears’ Akiem Hicks, Prince Amukamara join inactives list for Saturday

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Defensive end Akiem Hicks and cornerback Prince Amukamara joined the Bears’ growing list of inactive players for Saturday night’s preseason game.

Hicks has been battling an Achilles tendon injury, while Amukamara, who is from the Phoenix area, has a hamstring issue. Inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, who is recovering from a concussion, and cornerback Johnathan Banks, who appeared to hurt his leg in Wednesday’s practice, are among those not expected to play.

The Bears already announced 11 players who did not travel with the team, highlighted by running back Jordan Howard (corneal abrasion), guard Kyle Long (ankle), inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (patellar tendon) and receiver Markus Wheaton (finger surgery).

Others who won’t play: cornerback Bryce Callahan (ankle sprain); linebackers Jonathan Anderson (high ankle sprain) and Alex Scearce; receivers Josh Bellamy (ankle) and Markus Wheaton (broken finger); and defensive linemen Mitch Unrein (concussion) and Kapron Lewis-Moore.