Bears claim FB Michael Burton from Lions

The Bears claimed fullback Michael Burton off waivers from the Lions, a source confirmed Wednesday.

The 25-year-old, a fifth-round pick from Rutgers in the 2015 draft, appeared in 31 games over the past two seasons. He caught six passes for 39 yards and a touchdown and ran four times for two yards in 2015. He had one target, but no rushes or receptions, last year.

The Bears have one other fullback on their roster: rookie Freddie Stevenson, an undrafted free agent from Florida State.