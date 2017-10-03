Bears free-agent signings weren’t scared off by 3-13 season

For quarterback Mike Glennon, deciding to sign with the Bears was a gut feeling he had for some time. It was where he could be a starter.

“My wife (Jessica) can attest to that,” he said.

Receiver Markus Wheaton said the young team that the Bears are building intrigued him. Tight end Dion Sims said he personally wanted a fresh start.

And veteran safety Quintin Demps felt it was important to feel wanted, especially at 31 years old.

New Bears WR Markus Wheaton. (AP)

The Bears’ free-agent signings – at least the four players who were introduced Friday at Halas Hall – joined the team for different reasons. Or so they said.

The money always matters. Sims, for instance, got $10 million guaranteed.

But neither Glennon nor Wheaton nor Sims nor Demps expressed any apprehension about joining a team that went 3-13 last season and is in middle of an obvious rebuilding effort.

Case in point: With receiver Alshon Jeffery now a member of the Eagles, the Bears no longer have a player on their roster from their 2012 draft class or earlier.

Wheaton, Sims and Demps left behind teams that advanced to the playoffs last season in the Steelers, Dolphins and Texans, respectively.

“You can’t really just base your decision based off what happened last year,” Demps said. “Because every year you either get better or you get worse. For me it was just more so feeling wanted and wanting to be a part of something where we have the potential to get better every week. I’m looking forward to it.”

Wheaton share that mindset.

“I feel like in this league you can be one piece away from winning the Super Bowl — from 13-3 or 3-13,” he said. “That’s just my opinion. To say that it’s a bad team, I don’t think that it’s true. I think [the Bears] have a lot of good pieces. It’s just about filling the holes.”

And some holes still exist. Just ask general manager Ryan Pace.

“There’s need at different positions,” Pace said. “I don’t want to reveal all that right here and right now. That’s why this (free agency) is still ongoing. That’s why we’re still talking about other positions at different levels of free agency and trades and then we’re talking about the draft.”

But on paper, Pace can mark off some boxes.

A new, young quarterback? Check.

An experienced safety with play-making skills? Check.

A tight end who excels as a blocker? Check.

A speedy receiver? Check.

An experienced cornerback? Any cornerback? Check.

The Bears agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara on a one-year, $7 million deal before Glennon and Co. were introduced.

The Bears have swung and whiffed in recent years in free agency. That includes under Pace, too. Safety Antrel Rolle didn’t work out well in 2015; receiver Eddie Royal has continuously struggled with injuries.

But don’t tell Pace that more money should have spent. He indicated that price halted their pursuits of top free-agent cornerbacks A.J. Bouye, Stephon Gilmore and Logan Ryan.

“It’s important to be disciplined during these time periods,” Pace said. “We come to price parameters and where we think they are, and sometimes it exceeds those. That’s OK, but sometimes it can grossly exceed those and you’ve just got to be mindful when you’re doing that.”

As a result, Pace was left to discuss players who will move into Halas Hall as starters, but don’t exactly move the needle. For now.

There is nothing wrong with that. Lavish spending rarely equates to success for teams that need so much. The draft is and should be the focus for Pace’s Bears.

“We want to be responsible through this [free-agency] process, disciplined through this process,” Pace said. “I feel like we’ve done that and improved our team.”