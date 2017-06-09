Bears’ plan for Mitch Trubisky is better with a better Mike Glennon

Nothing is more important at Halas Hall than the Bears’ plan for rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky, but the preseason proved that a good plan helps Mike Glennon, too.

The Bears’ best example is Glennon’s success against the Titans in their third preseason game.

“It was the only game plan we really had [in the preseason],” offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said Wednesday. “He handled it exactly like we expected him to.”

Glennon, of course, led the Bears to an impressive 96-yard scoring drive on their first possession and finished with 134 passing yards, a touchdown and a 102.5 rating after completing 11 of 18 passes.

Bears QB Mike Glennon in the preseason. (AP)

More important, Glennon redeemed himself by overcoming his woeful performances earlier in the preseason. He demonstrated why he should start Sunday against the Falcons at Soldier Field.

The Bears are fortunate, too. Glennon’s redemption was a development the Bears wanted. Thanks to Trubisky’s strong play in the preseason, it’s been seemingly forgotten that Glennon is part of the Bears’ plan for the rookie.

The Bears want Trubisky to earn everything. Trubisky’s backup job – which general manager Ryan Pace and coach John Fox said he earned through his play — is an example.

The absolute last outcome the Bears wanted before Week 1 was to be forced to play Trubisky earlier than they wanted because Glennon buckled under pressure and proved to be a worthless $18.5 million signing.

That didn’t happen.

With a partial game plan in place, Glennon played well enough against the Titans to hold off Trubisky. The Bears’ patient plan for Trubisky remains in place, and it’s a better plan with a better Glennon.

“Mike has done an incredible job of handling this,” Loggains said.

The question is whether Glennon can continue to do the same in the regular season. The starting spot is clearly in Trubisky’s sights. But again, the Bears want him to earn it. Their plan for Trubisky might be incremental and tedious, but that’s their end goal. The starting job is the ultimate reward.

Through it all, Fox seemingly wants Glennon to feel threatened by Trubisky.

“What you try to build in every building is competition even within yourself,” he said.

As a result, the Bears have turned Glennon into the consummate chip-on-my-shoulder player. Being voted a team captain was a proud moment, but Glennon still feels as if he has much to prove to his own team, not to mention the rest of the league.

“Until you go out there and play in a real regular-season game, I mean that’s ultimately what we’re here to do,” Glennon said. “It’s not about practice. It’s not about preseason games. It’s about these games that are coming up when they count.”

These games count for Trubisky, too. The Bears want him to watch Glennon closely. To Loggains, there is value in being exposed to the highs and lows that Glennon will face, starting this week.

“[Trubisky has] never gone through this,” Loggains said. “He’s never really gone through a game-plan week and learned what that’s really like and studying how much time you have to put in.”

Physically, Trubisky is clearly the more gifted player. It’s partly why Loggains said the offense will change if he is forced into action. The only edge Glennon seemingly has over Trubisky is experience.

“His exposures are vast compared to Mitch’s,” Loggains said.

That also will change over the course of the season. The Bears expect Trubisky to get extra work in before or after practice or by using their virtual technology. He’s already impressed everyone with how quickly he’s grasped NFL-level protections and coverages.

Glennon’s response to Trubisky’s rise will be telling; the Bears are hoping for the best.

“I think competition is good [with Trubisky], but I’m motivated by more than just that particular situation,” Glennon said. “I want to come out and help our team win football games, and that’s what ultimately what motivates me.”