Bears-Vikings: What to Watch 4

KEY MATCHUP

Whether it was a ‘miscommunication’ or a mutiny, cornerbacks Terence Newman, Trae Waynes and the Vikings struggled to contain Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson last week — Nelson had seven catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone in a 38-25 Packers victory.

They’ll be challenged again this week with Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who had four receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown in the Bears’ 20-10 upset victory over the Vikings on Oct. 31 at Soldier Field. Pro Bowler Xavier Rhodes is the Vikings’ best cornerback and figures to get the assignment. But you never know.

Jeffery has had three 100-yard games against the Vikings — one in each of the past three seasons: 12 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns in 2013; 11 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown in 2014; and 10 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown last season.

Packer wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) beats fallen Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) for a touchdown in the first half of the Packers' 38-25 victory last week at Lambeau Field. (Matt Ludtke/AP)

TRENDING

Rookie running back Jordan Howard is averaging 92.6 rushing yards per game since he became a starter in Week 4 against the Lions — his 1,111 yards in that span (5.1 avg.) ranks fourth in the NFL behind the Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott (1,357), the Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell (1,268) and the Dolphins’ Jay Ajayi (1,171).

With 1,178 rushing yards for the season, Howard needs 61 yards against the Vikings to break the Bears’ franchise rookie record of 1,238 set by Matt Forte in 2008.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Bears quarterback Matt Barkley will be on the spot after a five-interception performance against the Redskins last week. Barkley has a 75.7 passer rating in five starts (eight touchdowns, 10 interceptions).

Barkley will be facing Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr for the first time since Barr ended Barkley’s ill-fated senior season at USC with a huge blind-side sack in a UCLA victory in 2012.

“I do remember that,” Barr said this week. “I was unblocked and I hit him pretty hard. He didn’t play the rest of the game.”

Barkley knows what he’s up against. “He’s a good player,” he said of Barr. “Good linebacker at UCLA and he’s continued to do well in the league and it’s not surprising.”

X-FACTOR

Who wants it more? The Bears are trying to avoid a franchise-worst 0-8 road record and would like to go into the offseason with a victory after a forgettable season. The Vikings also are playing for pride but could be on tilt after losing eight of 10 games to fall out of playoff contention following a 5-0 start.