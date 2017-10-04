Bears cut CB Tracy Porter

The Bears cut cornerback Tracy Porter on Monday, one year after signing him to a three-year, $12 million deal.

The move was somewhat of a surprise, given Porter’s steadying influence on the team over the past two seasons. However, the Bears acquired veteran cornerbacks Prince Amukamara, Marcus Cooper and B.W. Webb, and re-signed Johnthan Banks and Bryce Callahan, this offseason.

Despite being hampered by injuries, Porter started all but one game last year — the finale, in which he was punished for oversleeping.

The 30-year-old, a former Super Bowl hero with GM Ryan Pace’s Saints, was the Bears’ best cornerback the past two years, recording three interceptions in 30 games.

The Bears waived Tracy Porter. (AP)

The Bears paid Porter $4.5 million over one year of his new deal.