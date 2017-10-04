Bears cut CB Tracy Porter
The Bears cut cornerback Tracy Porter on Monday, one year after signing him to a three-year, $12 million deal.
The move was somewhat of a surprise, given Porter’s steadying influence on the team over the past two seasons. However, the Bears acquired veteran cornerbacks Prince Amukamara, Marcus Cooper and B.W. Webb, and re-signed Johnthan Banks and Bryce Callahan, this offseason.
Despite being hampered by injuries, Porter started all but one game last year — the finale, in which he was punished for oversleeping.
The 30-year-old, a former Super Bowl hero with GM Ryan Pace’s Saints, was the Bears’ best cornerback the past two years, recording three interceptions in 30 games.
The Bears paid Porter $4.5 million over one year of his new deal.