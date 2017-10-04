Bears 04/10/2017, 09:50am

Bears cut CB Tracy Porter

The Bears cut cornerback Tracy Porter on Monday, one year after signing him to a three-year, $12 million deal.

The move was somewhat of a surprise, given Porter’s steadying influence on the team over the past two seasons. However, the Bears acquired veteran cornerbacks Prince Amukamara, Marcus Cooper and B.W. Webb, and re-signed Johnthan Banks and Bryce Callahan, this offseason.

Despite being hampered by injuries, Porter started all but one game last year — the finale, in which he was punished for oversleeping.

The 30-year-old, a former Super Bowl hero with GM Ryan Pace’s Saints, was the Bears’ best cornerback the past two years, recording three interceptions in 30 games.

The Bears paid Porter $4.5 million over one year of his new deal.

